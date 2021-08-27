Albert Ebach
Albert Ebach, 82, died peacefully Aug. 25, 2021, surrounded by his wife and four children at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre after a four-year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. The rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Fr. Aloys Ebach and Father J. Joseph Holzhauser will officiate. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Albert was born July 22, 1939, to Paul and Anne (Bosch) Ebach on their farm in Emmons County near Linton, ND. He attended a one-room schoolhouse until 8th grade. Albert married Lorraine Schumacher on Aug. 23, 1961.
After marriage Albert and Lorraine moved to Pierre where Albert worked on the Oahe Dam before starting his career as a Chevrolet auto technician. Together they raised two boys and two girls.
With humble beginnings and a reputation of a hard-working farm boy from North Dakota, he soon became known by many as the original “Mr. Goodwrench.” Albert built his tool chest a few tools at a time. He worked at Hinkley, Colonel, Gustafson, Beck & Schultz and finally Beck motor companies until retiring after 40 years in 2001. After retirement, Albert continued driving for Beck Motor Company as an inventory advocate until 2018.
In the past several months, Albert found great pride and joy in handpicking and gifting all of his tools to his children and grandchildren. The legacy of pride and workmanship will be passed to the next generations through his tool inventory that he worked on building for the last 60 years.
Albert was an active member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He became a Knights of Columbus member in 1966 and in 2000 became a Fourth Degree Knight. Albert and Lorraine enjoyed attending many polka festivals around the country.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years and two days, Lorraine; four children: Jackie (Jim) Protexter of Pierre, Daryl (Julie) Ebach of Aberdeen, Brenda Burton of Sioux Falls, and David (Jamie) Ebach of Woodbury, MN; eight grandchildren: Kaylee (Shane) Jahraus, Evan (Angie) Protexter, Kody (Kelsey) Ebach, Graham Protexter (Kassie Friese), Shayla (Colin) Claeys, Lauren Burton, Sydney Ebach, and Mason Ebach; great-grandchildren Emmelyn, Alaina and Gabe Jahraus; brothers Pete (Helen) Ebach, Fr. Al Ebach, Chuck (Elaine) Ebach, Allen (Char) Ebach, and Nick Ebach; sisters Loretta (Bob) Scherr, Virginia (Ron) Torkelson, Hilda (Willie) Gartner, and Paula Seeberg; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Albert’s eight grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are his three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph School Foundation, Countryside Hospice or the Helmsley Center at Avera St. Mary’s.
Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre has been entrusted with arrangements and condolences may be written at http://www.isburgfuneralchapel.com
