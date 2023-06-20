Albert Engelhaupt

Albert Clement Engelhaupt, 79, passed away in Sioux Falls, SD, June 16, 2023. Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service on at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, Chamberlain, SD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre, SD with lunch to follow in the church basement.

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Sunday, June 25, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
St. James Catholic Church
400 S Main St
Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325
Jun 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, June 26, 2023
11:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
