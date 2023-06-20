Albert Clement Engelhaupt, 79, passed away in Sioux Falls, SD, June 16, 2023. Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service on at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, Chamberlain, SD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre, SD with lunch to follow in the church basement.
Albert Engelhaupt was born October 13, 1943, in Spencer, NE, to Ambrose and Vera (Black) Engelhaupt. The Engelhaupt family lived in Spencer, NE, until the family moved to Ft. Pierre, SD in 1955 and then to Pierre, SD in 1956.
Albert was a member of Oahe, Inc. for many years, until moving to Dakota Milestones, in Chamberlain, SD. Albert worked for the Pierre Capital Journal Newspaper, delivering newspapers for many years. He worked for Korner Grocery and Tour Ice in Pierre for a period of time along with various other jobs. Albert loved his job, always saying he was never going to retire. Three most important things in Albert’s life were family, friends, and his job. He had a dream he was going to buy himself a red Ford pickup and he and Joe (his brother) were going to go to the hills and tour around.
Albert was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, before moving to Chamberlain. Albert was always asking about Father Joe. Albert loved visiting family in Pierre but could not wait to get back to his home in Chamberlain where he loved having chicken and a cold beer.
Albert is survived by several brothers and sisters: Agnes Grosz, (Benedict, deceased), St. Paul, MN; Ted Engelhaupt (Ruby), Oakdale, MN; Rita Wehri (James), Red Wing, MN; Josephine Stertz (Lee), Hampton, MN; Joseph Engelhaupt, Chamberlain, SD; Louisa Light (Kenneth), Pierre, SD; Regina Mullaney (Michael, deceased), Sun City, AZ; Marvin Engelhaupt (Vicky), Pierre, SD; Doris Engelhaupt, Chamberlain, SD; Dorthy Adams (James, deceased), Pierre, SD; Bernice Traynor (Tony), Hudson, WI. Also, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Vera Engelhaupt, three brothers: Martin, Bernard, Alvin Engelhaupt, and two sisters Audrey Way and Charlotte Mills.
Monetary gifts will be donated to Dakota Milestones, Chamberlain, SD.
