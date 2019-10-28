Aldene Towne, 97

Aldene Towne, age 97, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Midland, South Dakota died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Mesa Christian Rehab and Nursing Home in Mesa, Arizona.

A visitation will be held an hour before the funeral service at the church on Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. CST on Friday, November 1 at the Deep Creek Lutheran Church in Deep Creek with Pastor Cindy Bisser officiating.

Interment will follow at the Deep Creek Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

