Aldene Towne, age 97, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Midland, South Dakota, died Thursday, October 24, at the Mesa Christian Rehab and Nursing Home in Mesa, Arizona.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
To plant a tree in memory of Aldene Towne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.