Aldon Wayne Schenefeld, 70, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, March 10 at Avera Bormann Manor after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Due to COVID concerns, a private, family service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Tripp. There will be a public visitation Friday, March 11 from 7 to 9 pm at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Tripp. Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara; daughter, Christie Schenefeld and husband Mark Flenard, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Tanner Koster and fiancée Allison Poncelet and Carysn Koster, step-grandchildren Miranda and Nate Flenard, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Kathy Tiede and husband Merlyn, Parkston, SD; and Marilyn Bernhand and husband Todd, Ft. Pierre, SD; nieces Tonya Tiede, Parkson, SD; Emily Bernhard (Zach Petersen), Laura Schluckebier (Jake), Rapid City, SD; nephew Austin Bernhard (Jenny), Ft. Pierre, SD; and many extended family and friends too numerous to mention, but not forgotten.
