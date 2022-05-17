Purchase Access

Alec Whitney

Alec Whitney, age 21, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota due to health complications. 

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Harold Thune Auditorium.

Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery. 

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

