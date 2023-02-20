Alex Christopher Singleton, 21, of Fort Pierre, SD, left us on February 15, 2023, after receiving Last Rites including the Apostolic Pardon. Mass of Christian Burial was February 20, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fort Pierre, SD. The burial was on the same day in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery, Hoven, SD.
Alex was born on August 4, 2001, to John & Lynette Singleton as a premature baby in Sioux Valley Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD. His uncle Fr. Brian Simon baptized him in the NICU. They returned home on September 11, 2001, the same day as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
He grew up in Fort Pierre attending Stanley County High School. At the time of his death, he was working at Redrossa Italian Grille in Pierre. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, listening to music, playing video games, drawing, and doing other activities that twenty-one year olds enjoy.
Alex is survived by his parents John & Lynette Singleton of Fort Pierre, SD; aunt Wendy Nieman (Ken Blocker) of Fort Pierre, SD; grandma Alice Simon of Hoven, SD; uncles Craig (Patty) Simon of Aberdeen, SD; Steve (Peggy) Simon of Groton, SD; Fr. Brian Simon of Gettysburg, SD; and numerous cousins, cousin-in-laws, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ward Singleton and Judy Hunt, grandfather Steve Simon, Jr., and uncle Gerard Simon.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. May he rest in peace. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.