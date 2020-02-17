Alfred M. Johnson, 98
Alfred M. Johnson, 98, of Platte, SD, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Platte Care Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 A.M. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at West Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service.
Alfred M. Johnson was born on August 21, 1921, to Andrew and Ida (Nessett) Johnson in Platte, SD. He began a lifelong career in farming and cattle ranching. On April 20, 1940, he was united in marriage to Lucille E. Ellis in Nebraska, they made a home in Washington where he was employed with a logging company and started their family with the birth of Gary. They returned to farm together west of Platte and grew their family. He also worked for the Platte Locker Plant.
Alfred was active in the Platte community as a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on the Church, Township and School Boards, as well as 10 years on the REA Board. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, playing horseshoes, shooting pool and was always ready for a game of cards at the Senior Citizen Center.
Grateful for having shared in Alfred’s life, six children: Gary (Dawn) Johnson of Platte, SD, David (Georgia) Johnson of Platte, SD, Sheila (Wayne) Fletcher of Mission Hill, SD, Cheryl (Bruce) Anderson of Canton, SD, Sarah (Bob) Hoffman of Platte, SD and Karla (Steve) Pickard of Pierre, SD; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Johnson of Platte, SD; many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Johnson (Oct. 27, 2015); a son, Larry Johnson; a granddaughter, Lisa Stotz; his parents, Andrew and Ida Johnson; five brothers: Adolph, Andy, Garfield, John and Rudy Johnson; and three sisters: Gladys Sletten, Josephine Thesinga and Ferne Graves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alfred’s honor may be directed to: Platte Care Center Avera, PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
