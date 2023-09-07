Alice Getty

Alice Getty, 102, of Pierre passed away Sept. 4, 2023. A Visitation will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will take place Sept. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Fulton.

To send flowers to the family of Alice Getty, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 8
Visitation
Friday, September 8, 2023
5:30PM-6:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 8
Prayer Service
Friday, September 8, 2023
6:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer Service begins.
Sep 9
Graveside
Saturday, September 9, 2023
2:00PM
Graceland Cemetery
41989 252nd street
Fulton, SD 57340
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Load comments