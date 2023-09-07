Alice Getty, 102, of Pierre passed away Sept. 4, 2023. A Visitation will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will take place Sept. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Fulton.
Heaven gained an avid gardener on Sept. 4, 2023, when the Lord called Alice Pauline (Daggett) Getty home. She was born to Mathilda (Schwarzenbach) and Leon Loren Daggett on July 16, 1921, in the home of her grandparents south of Mt. Vernon. It was there that she got her love of gardening from her mother and grandmother. She learned about freezing and canning of many fruits and vegetables that were grown on the farm and later on the farm west of Fulton. It was soon after that she and Carlton moved to the farm that Rural Electric came.
Prior to that, she had graduated from Mount Vernon High School in the class of 1939 and completed Business College and worked in Mitchell until her marriage to Carlton R. Getty on April 4, 1948. She taught her daughters, Dorothy (Eugene) Collett and Barbara (Arlan) Zastrow to love gardening. There were fond memories of planting tomatoes by sticking a foot in the ground and inserting the tomato plants when it was too wet to dig a hole. She sent them around the countryside delivering vegetables. She took them to the Methodist Church in Fulton when her circle members served church suppers. Like most gardeners, she never retired from having a garden, working in her garden till she went into the hospital. She always said, "I'm happiest when I am in the garden!"
Left to miss her here on earth are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. One grandchild (Linda Alice Collett) met her in heaven as did her husband, parents, grandparents, in-laws and sister Myra (Ivan) Knox.
