The funeral of Alice L. (Meisner) Pollock, 95, of Pollock, SD, will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, at Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Floyd Haan officiating. Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery, Pollock.
Alice L. Pollock died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, of natural causes with family present.
Her big heart was always open to family and friends, and her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, and her favorite hobby was sitting in her chair and doing crossword puzzles. A lifelong learner, she read the newspaper daily and enjoyed a wide variety of periodicals.
Alice was born to Clarence and Alma (Dienert) Meisner on a farm south of Pollock. She attended Gale School from 1932-1940. The school was two miles from her home, and she had fond memories of her one-room school days. In 2019, some of her memories were included in Betsey DeLouche’s book, “Country Schools: Past and Present Volume 3.” Those memories also included, going to school with sled and horse, having her dog meet her to receive her leftover school lunch, and disciplined students sitting on a stool in the corner. Alice said, “I never had to sit on the stool.” Additionally, at a declam meet in Mound City, she remembered performing a speech about the boy on the church steps that wanted to shine shoes for money to help his Mother. Alice said, “I was in the dramatic category and brought people to tears.” Alice continued her education at Pollock High School, graduating in 1944.
After high school, Alice worked at Boschker’s Grocery Store, and John Pollock wooed her with his fudge-making ability. They were united in marriage December 16, 1946. As a widower, John brought into the marriage a young son, James, who Alice loved as her own. Alice was a homemaker who cared for her family, friends and neighbors with gracious love, expecting nothing in return.
Survivors include son, James (Betsy) Pollock of Pierre, daughters Jessye (Wes) Eberhart of Pollock, and Alicia (Joe) Swift of New Ulm, MN. Grandchildren Vincent (Julia) Eberhart, Nathan (Joni) Eberhart, Eric (Katrina) Eberhart, Joel (Kylie) Eberhart, Stephanie Redlin, Cassie (Jalen) Getting, Maggie Swift, John Swift, and Matthew Swift; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Alice was preceded in death by husband, John Pollock; daughter, Margaret “Cuddy” Pollock and parents, Clarence and Alma Meisner.
