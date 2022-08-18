Allen Lesniak

Allen Peter Lesniak, 83, of Pierre, SD, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. There will be a visitation at Isburg Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. Services will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at Ss Peter and Paul Church, Pierre, beginning at 10 a.m. with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Sunday, August 21, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Aug 22
Service
Monday, August 22, 2022
10:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
