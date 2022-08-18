Allen Lesniak

Allen Peter Lesniak, 83, of Pierre, SD, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. There will be a visitation at Isburg Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. Services will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at Ss Peter and Paul Church, Pierre, beginning at 10 a.m. with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Allen, son of Jerome J. Lesniak and Bonita A. Warmbier, was born on January 18, 1939, on a farm outside of Berlin, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wautoma High School in Wisconsin. He later worked in the canning industry and in construction. On July 15, 1958, he enlisted in the United States Army with his brother, Jerome, where he would spend the next 28.5 years working his way all the way up from PVT E-1 to retiring as an O5, Lt. Colonel. Al was one of five soldiers to kickstart the Army tuition program where he went to college from 1970 to 1972 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and would receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He was a highly decorated soldier at the end of his career having earned a Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star with Valor and an Oak Leaf Cluster, a Purple Heart, A Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, an Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and many others.
He met the love of his life and was united in marriage to Shirley Jean Jones on February 16, 1963, in LaGrange, Georgia. From this marriage came three daughters: Martha, born in Schweinfurt, Germany; Ann, born in Ft. Ord, California; and Dana, born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. On August 5, 1981, he moved his family to Pierre, SD, where he would spend his time hunting, fishing, and passing along generations of knowledge of hunting, fishing, gardening, and many other life skills to his kids and grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 53 years, Shirley; three daughters: Martha (Bob) Watkins, Ann Peacock, and Dana (Earl) Holben; six grandchildren: Jennifer Watkins, Amanda Maier, Dustin (Alisha) Maier, Brody (Morgan) Maier, JP Holben, and Bonita Holben; four great-grandchildren with one more on the way: Kolby, Jameson, Kennedy, Isaiah, and soon to be Baby Maier; brother Jerome (Jeanie) Lesniak; sister Nancy Soda; a brother-in law Harold (Pat) Jones; and a sister-in law Teressia (Harry) Barber.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Martha, son-in law David, great-grandson, Jedidiah, and both of his parents.
