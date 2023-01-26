Allie Maxine Stirling Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allie Maxine Stirling Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allie Maxine StirlingAllie Maxine Stirling, of Jones County passed away January 24, 2023, at Westhills Village in Rapid City.A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, at 10 a.m. (CST) at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. A graveside service will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery.The full obituary is available at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. To plant a tree in memory of Allie Stirling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular T.F. Riggs High School second-quarter honor rolls Pierre musicians take to Longbranch stage for punk show The iPad Air Is $100 Off at Amazon SC places 4th, has season-best on Senior Night Host Kewpies take team title at Hickman Boys Invitational wrestling tournament Hughes County Court Reports for Dec. 27 to Jan. 10 Wildlife spreading avian flu amongst domestic flocks Govs boys wrestlers go undefeated in East-West duals Stanley County Land Transfers for December Fly tying class, more looks to build outdoor rec interests
