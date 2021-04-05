Alma Henrietta (Mehrer) Buechler
Alma Henrietta (Mehrer) Buechler, 108, of Pierre, passed away at Avera-Maryhouse in Pierre, SD, on March 28, 2021. Visitation will be held 12:30–2:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021, at Lutheran Memorial Church with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00pm. Face masks suggested for in person attendance. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Alma’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com
Alma was born May 20, 1912, in Lesterville, SD, to Emanuel Mehrer and Lydia (Gail) Mehrer. When she was a small child, her family moved to a farm near Harrold, SD, where she lived until her marriage to Reynold Buechler. They continued the farm life until their two young children were of elementary school age and the family moved to Pierre, SD where the youngest daughter joined the family.
Alma was well known and loved as the little “Avon Lady” for many years. Eventually she went to work for the State of SD as a house keeper, cook and nanny for Governor Richard Kneip and after his term, Governor Frank Farrar. After her retirement she remained in Pierre as a very active member of the community and her church. She loved the Thursday gatherings with friends at the Senior Center and spent many hours with the Lutheran Memorial quilting ladies.
Alma’s family will remember her as the best cook, most loving Mom, and the “bestest” Gramma B.
She leaves beautiful memories with her daughter Daph (Floyd) Richards, son Jerry (Oralee) Buechler, son-in-law Albert Abbott, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, twenty four great-great grandchildren and one sister Adeline Rothenberger. Alma was preceded in death by her husband Reynold, youngest daughter Vonda and seven siblings.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
