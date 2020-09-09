Alvena M. Thompson, 81
Alvena M. Thompson, 81, of Pierre, passed away August 31, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. Memorial services for Alvena will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church. The Service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Alvena was born November 1, 1938, to August & Josephine (Webber) Drieir. She attended country school until the family moved to town and graduated from Presho High School in May 1956. Alvena attended Nettleton College and then worked as a secretary in Pierre.
Alvena met her husband Lloyd through a blind date for a dance in Vivian, SD, arranged by her eldest sister Lauren. Alvena & Lloyd were married and to this union were born three children: Todd, Trent, and Michaela. Through their sixty years of marriage they resided in Rapid City, Spearfish and Pierre. Pierre was her hometown for 48 years, 35½ of which she spent working at the Red Owl (what is now Dakotamart).
Alvena struggled with kidney disease most of her life. This disease was discovered when she was matched to donate a kidney to her sister Evelyn. Alvena accepted dialysis which was difficult to tolerate and entered Avera Maryhouse Long Term Care in 2020.
Surviving Alvena are her husband Lloyd; sons Todd and Trent (Mary); daughter Michaela (Jakeb) Novak; grandchildren Shelby Thompson, Leighann (Paul) Dees, Miles Novak and Graham Novak; and sisters Irene (Cliff) Swartz and Alvina (Ken) Oleson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Cole Thompson, sisters Laura (Charles) Seeley and Evelyn (Francis) Tornow, brother Joe and numerous nieces, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
