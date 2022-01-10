vet flag color

Alvin "Skip" Goodman

Alvin "Skip" Goodman of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip at the age of 84.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the City Auditorium in Kadoka with Pastor Bill Hines officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Lakota Freedom Veterans Cemetery near Kyle.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.

