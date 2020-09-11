Amy J. Fridley, 86
Amy J. Fridley, 86, of Pierre, SD, passed peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020, at the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with interment following at 3:00pm at Collins Cemetery in Willow Lake, SD. The funeral service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Amy Jenola Disrud, daughter of James Edwin and Alma Caroline (Haug) Disrud was born August 9, 1934, in Willow Lake, SD. She graduated from Willow Lake High school in 1952. After graduation, she moved to Huron, SD, where she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
She married Leonard Keene Fridley in March 1957, and to this union, six children were born. Moving to Newport News, VA, back to Huron, SD and then eventually settling in Pierre, SD, Amy devoted her life to her six children. She had an in-home daycare for several years and then once her own children were grown, went to work for the State of SD. Her service included 15 years at the Dept. of Public Safety and Motor Vehicles and another 5 years for the Bureau of Administration — Risk Management.
Amy loved cooking and baking for her kids, grandkids, and any other friends who wanted to join at her table. She especially loved making lefsa for the holidays. A long time member of Lutheran Memorial Church, she always looked forward to the annual lutefisk and lefsa dinner. Amy had enormous pride in her family and gave everything for her children and grandchildren while obtaining their utmost respect. She loved having a big family and was happiest when everyone was together for the holidays. Amy also always knew how to make her loved ones laugh. Her sense of humor and contagious laugh also made her so special.
Grateful to have shared her life, are her children Kirk Fridley, Pierre, SD, Kevin (Linda) Fridley, Pierre, SD, Kristen Hazeltine, Black Hawk, SD, Kim (Steve) Livermont, Pierre, SD, Kara (Bob) Dougherty, Sioux Falls, SD, and Karla (Dan) Statema, Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren, Matt (Rachel) Graves, Jason (Sarah) Graves, Katy (Mitch) Begeman, Kennan Hazeltine, Kelli (Sam) Olson, Kristi Livermont, Kathryn, Natalie, and Addison Dougherty, and Lauren, Kenley and Lily Statema; and eight great grandchildren. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alma, and her brother, John (Flossie) Disrud.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be directed to Lutheran Memorial Church in Amy’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
