Ann Bridges

Ann Bridges

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ann Bridges

Ann Bridges, 82, of Pierre, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Home in Miller.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior from 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Ann was born on September 22, 1939, to Frank Joseph and Blanche Dorothy Sack.

Ann is survived by three children Brad, Barbara, and Brenda, their families and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to offset funeral expenses, and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.

Tags

Load comments