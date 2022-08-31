Ann Rath

Ann Rath, age 98, of Pierre, formerly of Madison, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Corsica, SD.

Service information

Sep 10
Memorial service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
10:30AM-11:00AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
103 N. Taylor Ave.
Pierre, SD 57501
Oct 8
Visitation
Saturday, October 8, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
122 N. Grant St.
Madison, SD 57042
Oct 8
Memorial service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
St. John Lutheran Church
122 N. Grant St.
Madison, SD 57042
