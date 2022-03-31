Purchase Access

Anna Jane Mickelson

Anna Jane Mickelson of Philip, South Dakota, formerly of Mobridge, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip, at the age of 95.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the United Church in Philip, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the United Church in Philip, with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Interment will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

