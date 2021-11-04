AnnaMae Weischedel, 93, of Hot Springs and formerly of Agar, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home, Hot Springs, SD. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Agar Hall, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the services.
AnnaMae Olson was born to Henry and Anna (Fransen) Olson on the family farm east of Agar on November 16, 1927. She attended school in Agar.
AnnaMae married Leo “Bud” Weischedel in Pierre, SD, on June 17, 1944. World War II drafted Bud into the navy only two weeks after their marriage. After Bud’s discharge in 1946 they made their home on the family farm west of Agar. In 1948, they moved their home into town and lived there until moving to Hot Springs to the State Veterans Home in March of 2009.
AnnaMae had many jobs; doing dishes at the local café, helping to manage their Mobil gas station in Agar for 17 years, cleaning houses, fixing neighbor ladies’ hair, and cleaning turkeys for Mike and Kate Smith during the holidays. AnnaMae also was the finance bookkeeper for the City of Agar and was the head cook for the Agar Schools; always making sure there was fresh baked bread and rolls on the menu.
AnnaMae was always extremely active in the Agar community. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary, serving as president and other various offices. She belonged to the Onida Eastern Star, Bridge Club, Farmington’s Women’s Club, and the Agar Methodist Church UMW. She loved watching Agar play basketball for years when her kids were involved. She was always competitive when it came to cards, bean bag toss, shuffleboard, bingo, or scrabble, and she was hard to beat!
AnnaMae is survived by her children: Richard “Dick” (Jean) Weischedel, Sturgis, Sandra (Don) Hepper, Onida, and Jerry Weischedel, Agar; seven grandchildren: Stephanie (Mike) Oates, Teresa Jensen, Cindy (Brandon) Robertson, Stacy (Rachael) Hepper, Darcy (Brad) Higbee, Derek (Renee) Hepper, and Jeremy Weischedel; 16 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Bud; daughter, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Mona Weischedel; two brothers: Albin and Royal Olson; and one sister, Ella Brehe.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Anna’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
