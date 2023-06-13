Ann'D Michalek

Ann'D R. Michalek was born January 11, 1983 in Rapid City to Dianne Michalek. She was adopted at birth, but Dianne was always her MOM. Ann'D went home to her mother in heaven on May 28, 2023 at the age of 40 years.

Service information

Jun 13
Wake
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
7:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
104 Gall Street
Lower Brule, SD 57548
Jun 14
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
12:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
104 Gall Street
Lower Brule, SD 57548
