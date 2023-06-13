Ann'D Michalek

Ann'D R. Michalek was born January 11, 1983 in Rapid City to Dianne Michalek. She was adopted at birth, but Dianne was always her MOM. Ann'D went home to her mother in heaven on May 28, 2023 at the age of 40 years.
Ann'D attended Lower Brule Elementary and graduated from Lower Brule High School in 2001. She attended a creative writing camp in high school with her best friend Ursula Estes. She grew up with her Grandmother, Mother, Aunts, Uncle & Cousins. She had many nicknames "Rooney" "Grouch" or "Andito" to name a few. She loved her trip with her SOTM Nancy to Denver to a Fleetwood Mac concert. She later went to New York for a time and came back to Pierre, SD until the time of her death. She worked various jobs. Her most recent was housekeeping at Avantera Nursing Home. Ann'D loved Fleetwood Mac, her session time and going to Blunt City. She was an “old soul”...loved watching old movies (The Golden Girls, Gone with the Wind, Halloween, Lucille Ball, and Casa Blanca to name a few).
Ann'D is survived by her uncle Dallas (Carla), aunt Patsy, her cousins Neoma, Melray, Christopher, Michael, Nicole, Melissa, Theresa, Lynda, Kara, Tammy, Anthony, Monica, Netty, Hank, Darrell, Tiffany, Billy Jack, Dale, Becky, Clifford, Lisa, Trisha, Sherry, Freddie, Jesse, SOTM Nancy EagleStar & her Mackie.
Preceding Ann'D in death were her mother Lady Di, grandparents Melvin & Irene Michalek, aunts Gwen Michalek & Janet Big Eagle, Kristi & Misty Two Bulls & Christine McVie.
