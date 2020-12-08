Annis Hunsley, 96
Annis Elizabeth (Alleman) Hunsley, 96, passed away at Avantara Pierre on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020. Annis was born on the family ranch north of Pierre in what is now the Grey Goose area on January 30th, 1924 to Lawrence and Estella (Bane) Alleman. Annis was the fourth of five children, was a daddy’s girl, and was especially close to her older brother Harold growing up.
She was a wonderful historian and shared many stories with her only grandchild, Amy, about growing up on the ranch and her early years after starting a family. Annis was never one to let anything happen without her so she spent her days outside doing what she loved the most which usually included her horses, the cattle, and Harold. She was put on a horse before she could walk and was driving cattle into Pierre along the banks of the Missouri River by the time she was 5 years old. She was so tiny she had to sit on a box to see and could not reach the pedals when she learned to drive. She was also known to be quite a fast runner in her high heels.
She attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Pierre High School in 1942. Annis moved to Rapid City for a year and attended Business College. After returning to Pierre, she worked at JCPenney and the First National Bank before then working at the State Auditor’s office in the Capitol Building. While working at the Auditor’s office, Annis was asked to be a greeter for the 1947 Governor’s Inaugural Ball which was a great honor at that time.
Annis met Lyle Hunsley for the first time in 1942 and they started dating in 1945. On March 17, 1947, Lyle and Annis were married in Huron, S.D., and they made their home on a farm in rural Sully County. In 1949, Lyle and Annis welcomed their only child, a son Larrie, on her birthday. Annis loved her son and spent many hours teaching him how to enjoy life on a farm and appreciate family as she did. Just one of her son’s fondest memories of his mother was of her teaching him how to shoot by taking him rabbit hunting in their pasture when he was very young. She was a great shot and rarely missed what she aimed at. While Larrie was growing up, the three of them worked hard to build a successful farming operation, took family trips to great places, and just enjoyed spending time together as a family.
After Lyle and Annis retired from farming in 1977, they enjoyed their days together traveling and collecting antiques. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, and spent many hours crocheting, making different crafts, attending Amy’s school activities and later on her great-grandchildren’s activities also. Annis continued to do the things she loved and lived a wonderful life on the farm until a bad fall left her unable to do so any longer. After a complicated surgery, she was placed at Golden Living in Pierre (now Avantara Pierre) where she remained until the time of her death.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family feels so blessed to have shared many wonderful years with her. Even though she was small in stature, she was a feisty force to be reckoned with.
Annis is survived by her son Larrie (Pam) Hunsley of Onida, S.D.; granddaughter Amy (Derek) McTighe of Fort Pierre, S.D.; great-grandson Kade McTighe and great-granddaughter Jessa McTighe of Fort Pierre, S.D.; sister Maxine Robertson of Great Falls, Montana; sister-in-law Hazel Alleman of Pierre, S.D. along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends; Kenny and Sherry Badger. Annis was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle in 2018, brothers Austin Alleman, Harold “Skip” Alleman, sister Marjorie Martin, 3 brothers-in-law, and 2 sisters-in-law.
Our family is grateful and thanks all of you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. A memorial has been established in Lyle and Annis’ names for benefit of the Avera Helmsley Center and Cancer Institute in Pierre. Condolences may be mailed to the family in care of Feigum Funeral Home: 808 West Pleasant Dr., Pierre, SD 57501.
