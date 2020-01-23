Anthony “Tony” Klein, 83
Anthony “Tony” Klein, 83, of Pierre, SD, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Burial will take place at 11:00am at Black Hills National Cemetery on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Memorials may be directed to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Saint Joseph’s School or Avera @Home.
Anthony Daniel Klein was born June 26, 1936 to Anthony and Mildred (Mundy) Klein in North Bend, NE. The family moved to Snyder, NE, when Tony was seven and he attended grade school there. He graduated from Conception Seminary High School in Conception, MS, in 1954. He joined the US Army in September 1955 and was honorably discharged in June 1957. He married LaVerne Clara Ann Peatrowsky on November 6, 1957, in Beemer, NE. They lived in Fremont, NE, for a year before moving to North Platte, NE, until 1963. At this time they moved to Pierre and he worked for Porter Sales. He opened Klein’s Inc/Klein’s Office Supplies in 1964. After selling the business he became a real estate appraiser until four years ago.
Tony was a member of the Jaycee’s, the Elks Lodge #1953, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the SD Republican Party. Tony enjoyed golfing, fishing and socializing. Tony was a man of faith who gave his life to God, family and community. He served as a Hughes County Commissioner, Chamber of Commerce President, and was also a charter member of PEDCO and GOED.
Tony is survived by his wife LaVerne Klein; his children: Christopher Klein of Huron, SD, Kathy (Brian) Raecke of Mitchell, SD, Barbara Klein of Carrowtiege, Ireland, Cindy (Jeff) Schoppert-Pickett of Sioux Falls, SD, and Amy (Brad) Greba of Belle Fourche, SD, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Francis Klein, Tom Klein, Jerry Klein, Rita Williams and Aggie Ortmeier.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, baby brother Gregory, baby sister Cecelia, brothers Martin and Joseph, infant son Anthony Daniel Jr. and daughter Karen Retrum.
