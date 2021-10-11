Anton “Tony” Fischer Wegner
Anton “Tony” Fischer Wegner age 84, of Pierre South Dakota passed away on Wednesday October 6, 2021 in Sun City West, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 15th at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery, all in Fort Pierre, SD. Tony’s funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneral chapels.com.
Tony was born on May 16, 1937, in Pierre, South Dakota, to H.Varro and Salome (Fischer) Wegner.
Tony attended school in Pierre through his sophomore year and finished at St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, for his last two years of high school. In 1959 Tony graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He made lifelong friends as a member of Betas. After college Tony spent two years in the Army and was discharged in 1961 at the rank of First Lieutenant. After the military he went to work for 3M in Minneapolis. In 1964 Tony returned to Pierre to work with his uncle at Wegner Auto Company, which is also known as the oldest automobile dealership in South Dakota and oldest Buick dealership in the nation under the same family name. In 1966, Tony and his brother Hank took over the dealership. He served for 40 years as President of Wegner Auto. Tony is well known for his dedication to his community.
He also served in numerous other capacities to include but not limited to: President of Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation for 7 years; Director of South Dakota Community Foundation for 6 years, Member of the Rotary Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre; Member of Pierre Chamber of Commerce and Transportation Committee and PEDCO; Appointed as a member by Governor Mickelson to serve on the South Dakota Eastern Expressway Committee charged with bringing the 4-lane highway from Pierre to I-90; Trustee at University of South Dakota; Director and Treasurer for Oahe YMCA for approximately 5 years; Past Director of South Dakota New Car Dealers Association for 17 years; Member of Knights of Columbus, Member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD; Member of St. Mary’s Foundation for approximately 4 years; Past member of Pierre Elks Club; Director of Children’s Care Hospital & School (Sioux Falls, SD) for 3 years; and is a member of Beta Fraternity. He also received the Good People, Good Causes Award for Philanthropy in Pierre, SD.
Tony met his wife Sharon Cordova in Arizona, they were married on February 14, 2004. Tony had an instant family with two stepdaughters and four grandchildren. Tony and Sharon enjoyed family and friends, boating on the Missouri and traveling.
Tony is survived in life by his wife Sharon, stepdaughters Christine Kelly (Michael) Burdick, Sandra Kay (Andrew) Fernandez, Grandchildren and great grandchildren. His sister Helen Wegner, nephew Jim (Beverly) Wegner, niece Judy (Kirk) Wegner (Miller). Great nieces and nephew.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, brother Henry (Hank) Wegner and niece Jenny Wegner Boocock.
Memorials should be directed to the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation.
