Arlen Mehrer

Arlen Dean Mehrer, 67, of Harrold, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2022. Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding will at prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold with interment following at Medicine Hill Cemetery. Alren’s services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

