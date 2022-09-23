Arlen Mehrer

Arlen Dean Mehrer, 67, of Harrold, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2022. Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding will at prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold with interment following at Medicine Hill Cemetery. Alren’s services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Arlen was born on August 17, 1955, in Pierre, South Dakota. He was the third child born to Elmer and Delores (Salathe) Mehrer. Arlen was a 4H member and showed sheep and cattle. He also played football, ran in track and graduated from Harrold High School in 1973.
Some of his first jobs were road construction out west, working on Pactola and Deerfield dams and Harrold Elevator before he decided to start farming and ranching full time. Red must have been his color of choice because red Angus cattle filled his pastures and red International machinery filled his sheds.
Arlen and Dana met on a blind date during a full moon on Friday the 13th, March 1998. Not one bad thing came of that day because they married on October 26, 2002, and spent just shy of 20 years together. The addition of their dog, Digger, made it a family of three.
He liked the old classics such as Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith, Green Acres and Hogan’s Heroes. Arlen and Dana both enjoyed collecting rocks. Rock-filled pockets was normal and several times the sound of rocks banging around in the washer could be heard.
Arlen was passionate about his faith and being a good steward of the land. He was the current president of Immanuel Lutheran Church and had been for several years.
He is survived by his wife Dana, sisters: Pam Crist, Deb (Sterling) Myers, aunt Adeline Rothenberger, uncle Jerauld (Marlys) Salathe, mother in-law Gloria Bowar, sister in-law Nancy Bowar, nieces: Darcie (Keith) Sargent, Elysa Myers, Tiarra Bowar, nephews: Sterling Walker Myers III (Marianne), Jared Myers, Darren Crist, Chaz (Amy) Bowar, Troy Christensen, great niece Jordon Pond, great nephews: Logan and Cole Sargent and Jesse Bowar. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father in-law Charles Bowar, brother in-law Rod Bowar, nephew Laddy Christensen, many aunts and uncles and his faithful dog, Digger.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Arlen’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
