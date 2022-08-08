Arlene Siewert Hayward, 96, of Pierre passed away August 5th, 2022.
Arlene Siewert was born December 2, 1925 on the family farm near Carlock, SD, the fourth child of John and Martha (Korb) Siewert. She moved with her parents to a farm near Naper, NE, where she attended country grade school and graduated from Naper High School in 1943.
She earned teaching certificates from Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, NE, and Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD, before teaching in a country school near Avon, SD. There she met and married Donald C. Hayward on July 29, 1947. She gave birth in Avon to her son, Donald R. Hayward in 1948. Don and Arlene lived in Avon and Tyndall before moving to Kimball in 1961. There she worked for Northwestern Public Service until retiring in 1983. In 1989, Don and Arlene moved to Pierre to be closer to their son and his family.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Edmund Siewert, sisters Ida Klinger, Irene Siewert, Jean (Nellie) Parker, Delores Pudwill and Ardis Gossard.
She is survived by her son, Donald R. Hayward, daughter-in-law, Rosemary Vavra Hayward, and grandson and wife, Jeff and Kristin (Rau) Hayward.
Private graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Hayward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.