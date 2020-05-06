Arlene Moore, 95
Arlene Moore, 95, of Pierre, died on Monday, May 4th, at her home in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 8th, at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. If you wish to join, the family the services will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Inurnment will be at the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Arlene Leona Moore was born on August 13, 1924, in Artesian SD, to Clyde and Edith (Wise) Scott. She grew up and attended school in Artesian, and graduated from Artesian High School in 1942. She attended college at DWU in Mitchell and graduated from the US Cadet Nurse Corps at the Methodist Hospital in 1946.
She married Otto Neugebauer in 1948 and they farmed and made their home near Hillside in Douglas county until Otto’s death in 1962. To this union they had one son, Tom. In 1972 she married Wayne Moore in Rapid City. She felt very blessed when she became the significant part of being involved in his five daughters lives. In 1984 they retired and moved to Mitchell and her last five years she spent in Pierre to be closer to her son.
Arlene loved to bake cookies and bread, you never left her house without a sack of goodies. She loved gardening, crafting and watching wildlife out her patio doors. She also had a great sense of humor, and was slow to judge and quick to forgive.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her son Tom (Natalie) Neugebauer, five step-daughters Connie(Art) Smith, Colleen(John) Cooper, Cindy(George) Oliver, Cathy(Dave) Grubb and Colette Nordstrom. She is also survived by her grandsons Lee, Daniel, Ross and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two brothers Stuart and Hubert, two sisters Dorothy and Luella and son-in-law Max Nordstrom.
