Arliss Bennett, 84, of Wessington Springs, SD, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Aurora-Brule Nursing Home in White Lake. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Wessington Springs United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service at Wessington Springs United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

