Arliss Bennett, 84, of Wessington Springs, SD, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Aurora-Brule Nursing Home in White Lake. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Wessington Springs United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service at Wessington Springs United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Arliss Marie Bennett was born on September 2, 1938, in Viola Township to Marie (Stulken) and Harrold Wenzel. She attended high school in Wessington Springs and graduated in 1956. She had many fond memories from her days in the high school dorm and made lifelong friends. After graduation, Arliss completed business school in Huron.
Arliss married Jerry Bennett on May 19, 1957; they shared 65 years in partnership. After the wedding, Arliss and Jerry relocated to Seattle, Washington, where they were both employed by the Boeing company; Arliss was in the administrative offices and Jerry worked with a team manufacturing planes. When living in Seattle, Arliss discovered her love for Chinese food. She brought this love back when they returned to South Dakota and hosted many family gatherings.
After returning to South Dakota in 1963, Arliss and Jerry moved on to their family farm/ranch operation. Over the years they raised cattle, sheep, and Appaloosa horses. They were proud of the AJ Bar Ranch and all they accomplished over the years in growing their family business.
Through the years Arliss loved all her dogs, gardening, creating beautiful spaces with her flowers, quilting with the Tuesday Sues, serving at the United Methodist Church, and watching her children and grandchildren grow.
Arliss and Jerry retired in 2001 and enjoyed their time as town folks living in Wessington Springs. They moved to Mitchell in 2017 to be closer to family. Arliss entered the Aurora-Brule Nursing home in 2022, where she spent her final days until passing on November 8, 2022, while surrounded by family.
Arliss is survived by her husband, Jerry Bennett; daughter, Pamela; son, Casey (Marlene) Bennett; grandchildren, Riley, Maxwell, and Lukas; brothers, Roger Wenzel and Gary (Linda) Wenzel; and many beloved extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Harrold Wenzel, her grandparents, in-laws Fay and Edna Bennett, and brother-in-law Russel Bennett.
