Arlyce (Henrichsen) Badger, age 77

Arlyce Badger, age 77, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan De Smet in De Smet, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Her celebration of life service will be this summer. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Arlyce Henrichsen was born on March 31, 1943, to parents Don and Irene (Williams) Henrichsen Sr. in Pierre, South Dakota. She graduated from Pierre Riggs High School in 1961.

Arlyce worked in insurance for over 40 years in Pierre, Atlanta, Baltimore and Denver. In her free time, she enjoyed needlework and reading. She volunteered for the Red Cross and was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Shar) Wever of Queen Creek, Ariz.; four grandsons, Alan, Tony, Mark, and David Wever; sister Donene Frey of Huron and brother Jim Henrichsen of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Don Henrichsen, Jr., and an infant son, Brian Wever.

