Arnie Stenseth, 82

Arnie Stenseth, age 82, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Friday February 7, 2020.

A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.

Memorials are suggested in Arnie’s honor to go to his mother’s scholarship fund: “Ruth Sorlie Stenseth Endowed Scholarship” at Augustana University.

