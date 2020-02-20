Arnie Stenseth, 82
Arnie Stenseth, age 82, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Friday February 7, 2020.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.
Memorials are suggested in Arnie’s honor to go to his mother’s scholarship fund: “Ruth Sorlie Stenseth Endowed Scholarship” at Augustana University.
For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com.
