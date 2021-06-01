Arthur “Barry” Gentry
Arthur “Barry” Gentry, 81, of Topeka, KS, passed away on May 19th, 2021. He is survived by his Wife Sharon Gentry and his Children Tim (Brenda), Steve (Marcy), Doug (Kelly) and Rhami Gentry Reutzel (Shelby). As well as twelve Grandchildren and Six Greatgrandchildren. Barry had a 4th son, Thomas Padaric Gentry, now deceased.
Barry Gentry attended Sumner Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High and Topeka High School. He attended Washburn University and studied Art.
Barry served with the US Marine Corps Reserves. He also served with the US Air Force Fire Brigade based out of Forbes Field. Barry went on to earn an honorable discharge from both branches of the military. In 1969, He took a position with the Topeka Fire Department, and during his 20+ years he climbed through the ranks, eventually earning his stripes as Fire Captain. He held the Fire Department in very high regard.
Barry Gentry, while in his youth he was very talented in sports and excelled in those he played. Barry played Semi-Pro Baseball in the City of Topeka as well as on local Topeka softball teams. He also was the 4th man in Topeka to earn the Brunswick Red Crown 300 award for rolling a perfect 300 game in 1977. Much Later in 2018 Barry was Inducted into the Kaw Valley USBC Hall Of Fame for his accomplishments during his 54 years of bowling. Barry was also known as the “Ping Pong Champion” at the fire station where he worked.
The memorial will be held at the Topeka Kansas Gage Park Rose Garden on June 10th at 1:30pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.