Art Boyle, 94, of Pierre died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Services will be held Friday, March 12, at Fort Pierre Congregational Church, with a visitation
from 11:00am to 1:00pm with the family present from 11:00am to 12:30pm with funeral
services at 1:00pm. Burial will follow the services at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed at the top of Art’s
obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Arthur Wallace Boyle and Betty Jean Lucille Mcfarling were united in marriage June 27, 1950. Art and Betty were blessed with 4 children. Art and Betty lived in Pierre for their entire
70 years of marriage. They celebrated their 70th anniversary June 27, 2020.
Art was a loving husband and father with a gentle soul. He was a man who made an impact on many people of all ages. He was happily remembered by his young hair clients because he gave them all a nickel and a stick of Juicy fruit gum after their hair cut.
Art enjoyed mentoring the youth in Jr. Rifle club with their target shooting and competitions.
He also mentored the youth of the Pierre archery club. Art was an active member of the
parent teacher association, member of Pierre rifle club, National Rifle Association, Circle 8
Square Dance Club, Horseshoe club, Bowling League, Archery League, and Pierre Senior
Citizens Center. Family and family activities were very important to Art. He took his family
fishing, skating, camping and taught the kids how to do many things. When he was not
doing that he would help family members with home building projects or any other projects
they needed help with.
Survivors include his wife Betty Boyle, his children Kathy Pogany (Reed), Cindy Brazzle
(John), Mike Boyle (Carla), Susan Colleran (Mike), 17 grandchildren, 54 great
grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Clarence and Beulah (parents), Sam Steffan (step-father), Clarence Orville Boyle (brother).
