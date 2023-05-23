Audrey Mae (Van Dyke) Borth, 90, passed away on May 21, 2023, at Edgewood Living in Pierre, SD. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to be held at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 25 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Burial will follow the services at 1:30 p.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Audrey was born on November 6, 1932, near Herreid, SD. Her early years were spent in the rural area near Herreid, where she attended a one-room school until the 8th grade. During her school years, she participated in chorus, band, and one-act plays. She lived in both Herreid and Hosmer, until she moved to Pierre in 1966, where she spent the remainder of her life.
She later graduated from high school in Herreid and went on to earn her teaching certificate from Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. As a testament to her strong work ethic and commitment to education, Audrey's career included roles as a teacher, school secretary, and bookkeeper at Bankwest.
Audrey met her husband, Wyland, in high school. They were married on November 23, 1950. She and her husband, Wyland, shared a love for dance, often swaying to the tunes of Lawrence Welk music in their living room. Audrey was also a die-hard fan of the soap opera, The Young and the Restless, planning her days around the show. Her love for chocolate knew no bounds, with Rolos being her favorite treat.
Her love of music continued with her and her sister. They would often sing duets together. Softly and Tenderly was the song they sang quite often. She and Norma were known as the Van Dyke girls. They were very close in age. Their mom sent Audrey to first grade at the age of 4 so her sister, Norma, wouldn’t have to go alone. Everyone thought they were twins!
Audrey is survived by her children, Rollie Borth of Pierre, SD, Dean (Angie) Borth of Massillon, OH, and Jill (Mark) Sweetman of Pierre, SD. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to: Michael (Katie) Borth of Daytona Beach, FL, Jacob Borth of New York City, NY, Drew (Catherine) Sweetman of Wayzata, MN, Maari (Jordan) LaBrie of Pierre, SD, Kaitlin (Kyle) Cummings of Pierre, SD, Kyla Fischer of Pierre, SD, and Kaleb Fischer of Pierre, SD. Audrey's great-grandchildren: Baylor, Noah, Sloane, Sophie, Kennedy, Kimber, Kendall, Seamus, River, Riley, and Brevin, will forever cherish the memories and love she shared with them.
Audrey was preceded in death by her loving parents, her husband, Wyland, and her sister, Norma.
She will be remembered for her unwavering love, generosity, and devotion towards her family and friends. Her greatest love was her family.
As we celebrate the life of Audrey Mae (Van Dyke) Borth, let us remember the joy, love, and laughter she brought to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire those who carry her memory.
Memorials can be directed to Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre.
To send flowers to the family of Audrey Borth, please visit Tribute Store.
