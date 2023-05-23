Audrey Mae (Van Dyke) Borth

Audrey Mae (Van Dyke) Borth, 90, passed away on May 21, 2023, at Edgewood Living in Pierre, SD. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to be held at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 25 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Burial will follow the services at 1:30 p.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

May 24
Visitation
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
May 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 25, 2023
9:00AM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
