Audrey Florine Sandidge

Audrey Florine Sandidge

Audrey Florine Sandidge

Audrey Florine Sandidge, 100, of Spearfish, SD, formerly of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 10:30am on Friday, June 18th, at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD.

Audrey married the love of her life, Neil Alton Sandidge, on September 22, 1941, in Watertown. To this union, five loving children were born: Bruce Sandidge, Sundance, WY, LeRoy (Linda) Sandidge, Belle Fourche, SD, Connie (Russell) Albrecht, Pierre, SD, Beverly (Alan) Leeling, Belle Forche, SD, and David Sandidge, Deadwood, SD.

She is survived by all five children, one sister Myrtle Swenson of Watertown, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Neil Sandidge, her sister Muriel Thorson Rogge and her brothers Duwayne Rogge, Willard Rogge and Keith Rogge, one special granddaughter Vanessa, and her loving mother Linda Sandidge.

To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Sandidge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments