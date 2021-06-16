Audrey Florine Sandidge
Audrey Florine Sandidge, 100, of Spearfish, SD, formerly of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 10:30am on Friday, June 18th, at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD.
Audrey married the love of her life, Neil Alton Sandidge, on September 22, 1941, in Watertown. To this union, five loving children were born: Bruce Sandidge, Sundance, WY, LeRoy (Linda) Sandidge, Belle Fourche, SD, Connie (Russell) Albrecht, Pierre, SD, Beverly (Alan) Leeling, Belle Forche, SD, and David Sandidge, Deadwood, SD.
She is survived by all five children, one sister Myrtle Swenson of Watertown, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Neil Sandidge, her sister Muriel Thorson Rogge and her brothers Duwayne Rogge, Willard Rogge and Keith Rogge, one special granddaughter Vanessa, and her loving mother Linda Sandidge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.