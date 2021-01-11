Audrey Thompson, 84, Pierre, S.D., formerly of Garrison, N.D., died on January 8, 2021, in Pierre after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be in Garrison at a later time. Burial will be at Garrison Cemetery.
Audrey was born August 24, 1936, near Garrison to Albert and Rachel (Patterson) Landsiedel. She attended school in Garrison and graduated in 1954.
She married Truman Thompson in June, 1955, and they had four children. As an Army wife of 20 years, Audrey lived all over the country and abroad, including California, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Japan, and 8 years in Hawaii. Following Truman’s retirement from the military, the family lived in Miles City, Mont. and Sturgis, S.D. until the time of Truman’s death in 1985.
In the early 1990s, Audrey began a relationship with Ronald Hummel, her companion for almost 30 years. They lived at Ronald’s homestead, outside of Garrison, until Audrey moved to Pierre to be closer to family. Ronald followed shortly after and they lived in Pierre until Ronald’s death in December 2020.
Over the years, Audrey was active in various church activities, volunteer work, and delivering Meals on Wheels in the Garrison area. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking dishes unique to all the places she traveled, sewing, crocheting, and baking each of her children’s favorite cookies at Christmas time. She loved hosting her grandchildren at ‘the farm’ outside of Garrison. She will be missed for her smile, her guidance, and most of all, her boundless love for her extended family.
Audrey is survived by her children, David (Barb), Minot, N.D., Dwight (Titirat), Berthold, N.D., Karen (Patrick) Callahan, Pierre, S.D, brother Reuben Landsiedel, Hood River, Ore., Sisters/Brothers-In-Law Sylvia Thompson, Clara Thompson, Judy and Duane Bjornson, Janice Gietzen, Chris Olson, Myrna Spoon, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; Ronald’s children Amanda Crabtree, Donna Schmidt, Barbara Grant, Ronald Hummel Jr., Christopher Magruder, their children and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Truman, sister Janelle Anderson, daughter Kay Wheeler, and companion Ronald Hummel.
Memorials can be made to the First Congregational Church UCC in Garrison, N.D. Online condolence can be sent to the family at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.