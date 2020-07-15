Barb Cleland, 88
Barb Cleland, 88, of Canistota, formerly of Pierre, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Canistota, SD.
A funeral mass will be at 1:00pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral mass. If you plan on attending the services, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The services will be live-streamed, at the top of Barb’s obituary starting at 1:00pm on Friday at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Barbara Jean (Leiferman) Cleland was born on August 26, 1931, at Chamberlain, SD to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Fremgen) Leiferman. Barb grew up in Chamberlain and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1949.
On September 22, 1952, Barb was united in marriage to Donald E. Cleland at Chamberlain, SD. Six sons were born to this union.
Barb and Don made their family home in Sioux Falls, SD, for several years. Barb was a very hard worker, and she looked for ways to contribute to her family and others. She began her career at Northwestern Bell phone company as a switchboard operator in Chamberlain during high school, later transferring to the Sioux Falls location when they moved. Barb then became a member of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff. In 1973 Don accepted a position as a state parole officer, and they moved their family to Pierre, SD. Barb worked many years for the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and at the State Capital in the office of the State Auditor. Through her work life she made many friends and was respected by all.
Barb was a faithful Catholic woman who always put God first. She was a very active member of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, SD. She very much enjoyed her work as Eucharistic Minister until her full retirement and subsequent move to Sioux Falls. Barb was completely devoted to her family, always there to offer advice and support, and probably a “momism” thrown in for good measure. Barb enjoyed reading and arts & crafts in her free time. In Sioux Falls Barb was a resident at Prince of Peace Retirement Community for 3 years, until finally moving to Good Samaritan Society in Canistota, SD, where she received wonderful care and won the hearts of her caregivers. She was a beautiful soul who touched the hearts of everyone and will be dearly missed.
Barb is survived by her six sons, Michael (Andrea) of Wichita, KS, Gregory (Kelli) of Sioux Falls, SD, Cary (Kelly) of Sioux Falls, SD; Timothy of Rapid City, SD, Chris (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Jeffrey (Holly) of Dell Rapids, SD.
12 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Don in January 1986, her siblings and her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
