Barb Downs, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A private family memorial service will take place followed by an informal public celebration of life which will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Downs Marine.
Barb was born on June 5, 1954, to James and Patricia (Kirsch) Blegen in Wagner, SD. They lived in Pickstown, SD, prior to moving to Fort Pierre where she attended school. She graduated from Stanley County High School. Barb married the love of her life, Dan Downs, on July 20, 1974, in Pierre, SD. Together they had three sons: Chad, Shaun and Jason.
Barb and Dan owned and operated Downs Marine in Pierre. Through the years she served on the Fort Pierre Booster club and was past president, she was a cub scout leader, past Fort Pierre Fan of The Year, and was a founding member of Moms Against Ugly Uniforms.
Barb loved family gatherings, especially for holidays. She made Christmas special for everyone. She enjoyed spending time at the hills house, snowmobiling, snocross and all things winter. She also spent time doing ceramics and scrapbooking; her favorite things were the color purple, snowflakes and black cats. She enjoyed all things football. She was an especially huge supporter of the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears. She despised all things Green Bay Packers. Barb was a professional online shopper; please pray for QVC and Amazon. Whenever her loved ones traveled, Barb became an amateur meteorologist keeping us all safe. Most of all, Barb was passionately loyal and the most wonderful wife, mom and grandma. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Barb, you were loved fiercely and with all she had. She will be missed beyond measure.
Barb is survived by her husband Dan Downs, her children: Shaun (Jenny) of Laramie, WY, Jason (Lacey) of Pierre, daughter-in-law Sonia of Spearfish, her grandchildren: Myckenzie (Joey) Nicotera of Rock Springs, WY, Tane Downs and Kassidy Downs both of Laramie, WY, her great-grandchildren: Caitlyn Downs and Paisley Nicotera, and a pack of wild grand dogs. Barb is also survived by her mom Pat Duffy of Fort Pierre, siblings: Terry (Wendy) Blegen of Sioux Falls, Dana Costner of Fort Pierre, Jill (Damion) Prunty of Pierre, many beloved nieces and nephews, and special family friends, the Hardwick family.
Barb was preceded in death by her son, Chad, sister Darci Deal, father James Blegen, sisters-in-law Jackie Downs and Janie Downs, brother-in-law Mike Downs, and parents-in-law Jim and Ruth Downs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salgi Foundation or to the local Paws Animal Rescue.
