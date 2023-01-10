Barb Downs

Barb Downs, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A private family memorial service will take place followed by an informal public celebration of life which will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Downs Marine.

