Barbara Lee "Barb" Johnson, 74, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Barb's life was characterized by kindness, passion, and a sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Missouri Avenue Event Center (217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre – parking and entrance in back along the river) from 1-4 p.m. A short service will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration until 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Barb was born to Robert L. and Helen J. (Hansen) Siewerdsen on May 30, 1949, in Graceville, Minnesota. Her early life was spent in Britton, SD, where she attended school and graduated from Britton High School. Barb lived in Minneapolis, MN, Watertown, SD, Aberdeen, SD, and then Brookings, SD. She was married to Daryl D. Johnson on January 8, 1981 in Brookings. They moved to Pierre, SD, the following year.
In her professional life, Barb served as the Admissions Director at Capital Area Counseling Services for many years. Her kindness and passion were evident in her work, where she made a significant impact on countless lives. She was a dedicated professional who brought a unique blend of compassion, humor, and dedication to her role, often going above and beyond to ensure the needs of those she served were met. She had a way of lightening the mood with her quick wit. Barb leaves behind a rich legacy of love and service.
Barb loved reading, playing scrabble and canasta. She also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. She made many crafts of all kinds.
Barb is survived by her daughters, Traci (Mike) Schmitz of Valentine, NE, Kari Scheil of Pierre, and Mindi (Bob) Johnson of Valentine, as well as her "adopted" daughter, Terri Morin of Pierre, who was dear to her heart. Barb loved her five grandchildren: Tyler Schmitz of Pierre, Holli (Jaden) Lacy of Olathe, KS, Kaylee Vavra of Fort Collins, CO, Seth Vavra, and Danielle Vavra both of Valentine. She was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild, Baby Lacy, due in November. Barb is also survived by her sisters, Becky (Brent) Thayer of Britton, SD, and Josie (Tim) Hornaman of Aberdeen, SD, and her aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister Natalie, and a brother who died in infancy.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family at 107 S. Harrison Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501.
To send flowers to the family of Barb Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.