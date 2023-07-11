Barb Johnson

Barbara Lee "Barb" Johnson, 74, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Barb's life was characterized by kindness, passion, and a sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Missouri Avenue Event Center (217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre – parking and entrance in back along the river) from 1-4 p.m. A short service will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration until 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Service information

Jul 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 15, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Missouri Avenue Events Center
217 W Missouri Avenue
Pierre, SD 57501
