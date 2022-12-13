Barbara J. Swisher

Barbara J. Swisher, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully at home on December 2 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. John’s Parish Hall, Fort Pierre, with Father Ron Garry officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the prayer service. Burial will take place at Huffton Cemetery at a later date.

