Barbara J. Swisher, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully at home on December 2 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. John’s Parish Hall, Fort Pierre, with Father Ron Garry officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the prayer service. Burial will take place at Huffton Cemetery at a later date.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Barb was born September 2, 1954, in Great Falls, MT, to Donald and Alice DeWalt. She attended Aberdeen Public Schools and Roncalli High School, graduating in 1972. Barb loved to sing and listen to music. She enjoyed dancing at Linda Leffler’s dance studio and was a member of the Aberdeen Diving Team. At Roncalli, she participated in many activities including cheerleading, and choir, and was the lead role in the high school musical, Finian’s Rainbow. She was chosen to perform in the SD All-State Chorus in her junior and senior years. Barb became interested in photography while employed at Artz Camera Supply, working with people she thoroughly enjoyed.
Barb married Bill Swisher in March of 1976. They made their home on the family farm north of Groton, where they raised their four children. Barb worked at Kolker Law office in Groton and Aberdeen and at EAC in Aberdeen. Barb was always active in activities involving their kids, attending and helping with baseball, ice skating, wrestling, basketball, and 4-H. She was a loving and tireless advocate for her kids. She spent many hours sewing beautiful dresses and other clothing for her children, as well as teaching them to sew their projects for 4-H to take to the Brown County Fair. Barb looked forward to spending the week in the camper at the fair with the kids each year. She also enjoyed camping at Pickerel Lake. Barb loved to read and did so throughout her life.
In 1996, Barb and her family moved to Pierre where she was employed at BankWest. She later worked as a bookkeeper for Miller-Mathew ranches in Pierre and Midland. Barb and Bill moved to Ft. Pierre in 2005 into a house she was able to help design and decorate, another of her passions. She loved having her children and grandchildren gather in her home.
Barb will be missed by her husband, Bill; children: Jenn, Tim (Barb), Michael (Sara), and Carrie Mestas (Jerry); grandchildren: Savannah (Jenn), Collin, Rachael, Julia (Tim), Makenzie, Grace Anderson (Michael), Mia, Alaina, Natalya (Carrie); brother, Curtis (Vickie) DeWalt, Aberdeen; sister, Sharon (Pat) Dalton, Riverton, WY; aunt, Linda DeWalt, Aberdeen; many treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and beloved service dog, Emma.
Barb was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Prissel; brother, John (infant); parents, Donald and Alice DeWalt; paternal grandparents, Frank and Rose DeWalt; maternal grandparents, Myron and Gertie Christensen; and her in-laws, Jay and Mary Swisher.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Countryside Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, SD, 57501 or countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Bill would like to thank Kate Badger and the Pierre hospice nurses for their support and help and Jenn and Carrie for their extra help.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.