Barbara Kaufman

Barbara Kaufman age 97, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called home to her heavenly father on April 20, 2023, at her home in Pierre.

Service information

May 3
Visitation
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
6:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
May 3
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
May 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 4, 2023
11:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
