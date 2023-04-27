Barbara Kaufman
Barbara Kaufman age 97, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called home to her heavenly father on April 20, 2023, at her home in Pierre.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
She was born on August 7, 1925, to Joseph and Katie (Steier) Hushka on a farm in Dunn County, North Dakota. She attended country school. She went to Beauty School in Bismarck, ND, graduating in 1945. She worked for a couple of years at Caroline's Beauty Shop. Barb worked and managed Zita's Beauty shop in Dickinson, ND. On November 16, 1948, in a double wedding ceremony with her brother Ben and Josephine Hushka, Barbara married Nicholas Melvin Kaufman.
In 1952 they moved to Garrison, ND where she worked for the Garrison Beauty Shop. In February 1955 they moved to Pierre, SD where she was a homemaker and continued to cut hair for friends in her home. She also worked at the S & H Green Stamp store for 10 years. Barb was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and dedicated member of St. Peter and Paul Church. Barb enjoyed playing bingo where she made many lifelong friends. Her other interests included playing cards, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and sewing. Later in life she discovered a new talent, oil painting. Her paintings were proudly displayed throughout her home.
Barb and Nick had 4 children: Douglas Joseph (Rita) of Pierre, SD; Donna Marie (Jeff) Woloszyn of Glendale, AZ; Darlla Ann (Rich) Roesler of Vacaville, CA; Diane Kathleen (Gene) Garber of Pierre, SD. They were also blessed with 11 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, her parents and all her brothers and sister.
Arrangements have be placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
