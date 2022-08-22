Barbara Lee Tillman

Barbara passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara will be missed. She is predeceased by Wayne F. Tillman, who anxiously awaits her arrival in heaven. She is survived by her three children: David Tillman (Mary Ann), Marnie Farris (Ron), and Darcie L. Versluis (Scott); her 7 grandchildren: Luke Tillman (Ursula), Jason Tillman (Kristen), Nicholas Tillman, James Tillman, Neil Tillman, Shaina Osnes (Ike), and Abby Farris; and her great-grandson, Ethan Tillman.
Barbara was born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 1935, graduating from Pierre (Riggs) High School. Barbara Shangreaux and Wayne Tillman were married in 1956 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, South Dakota. Both lived their entire lives in South Dakota (other than brief stints to visit their son David), where they also raised their family.
Barbara worked for the State of South Dakota for 35 years in a variety of roles at the Department of Health and the Department of Social Services, ultimately teaching word processing. She passed on her strong technological skills to many in her family, a fact that she was very proud of.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching the Twins, and catching up with her many brothers and sisters, some of whom are still in Pierre and who have shared in her wellbeing since Wayne's passing in 2004. Her siblings include Doug, Jackie, and Margaret who predeceased Barb, and John, Beverly, Rich, and Terry, who survive Barb. All were loved deeply by their sister.
There will be no funeral, at Barb's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Special Olympics of South Dakota Pierre Wildcats (Contact Marnie Farris at marnie.farris@gmail.com) or Pierre Countryside Hospice (605-945-0826) on behalf of Barb.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre, SD.
