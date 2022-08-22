Barbara Lee Tillman

Barbara passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara will be missed. She is predeceased by Wayne F. Tillman, who anxiously awaits her arrival in heaven. She is survived by her three children: David Tillman (Mary Ann), Marnie Farris (Ron), and Darcie L. Versluis (Scott); her 7 grandchildren: Luke Tillman (Ursula), Jason Tillman (Kristen), Nicholas Tillman, James Tillman, Neil Tillman, Shaina Osnes (Ike), and Abby Farris; and her great-grandson, Ethan Tillman.

