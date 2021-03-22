Beatrice Noisy Hawk

Beatrice Noisy Hawk, 87, Pierre, SD, died March 19, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD.

Visitation: 9:00 am — 11:00am, Wednesday, March 24th, Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre, funeral service: 11:00am, burial: Black Hills National Cemetery, 2:30pm Mountain Time. Live stream and full obituary: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Beatrice is survived by children: Bibie “Ann” Whipple, Michael Whipple, Catherine Whipple, Jerry (Susan) Whipple and Everett (Gerrene) Noisy Hawk Jr, 8 grandchildren, 3 grandchildren, and siblings: Michael Tree Top Jr, Rosie Tree Top, Debra End of Horn, and Lois Tree Top.

