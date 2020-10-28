Belva LaFave Wood, 88

Belva LaFave Wood, 88, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born December 15, 1931, in Fairfax, South Dakota, to the late Eugene and Olinda Odenbach LaFave. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Wayne, Dennis and Lonnie LaFave, nieces Michelle LaFave and Linda Sandau.

Belva is survived by her husband of 69 years Clovis, daughter Janelle Coker (Eddie), grandson Casey, her brother Eldon LaFave (Lilia) of Pierre, South Dakota, sister-in-law Lorna LaFave of Seattle, Washington, and nieces and nephews Lynne LaFave, Marty LaFave, Les LaFave, Alan LaFave (Kari), Steve LaFave (Lori), Amy McGee (Mark), and Corey LaFave (Susan).

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, South Dakota. Please visit www.SmithFamilyCares.com for online register.

