Ben Walter Joens, 73, of Eagle Butte, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Ben was born in Dupree, SD, on February 26, 1946, to Glen and Alvena (Blatner) Joens.
He served his country in the armed forces and returned to South Dakota, where he was employed by the South Dakota Department of Transportation for 33 years.
He also had a love of farming and ranching and enjoyed every minute that he spent on his John Deere tractor.
Most important in his life; however, was his family, who will greatly miss his presence. Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife Henrietta “Hank” Joens, daughters Bonnie Olson and Nancy Hiller, stepchildren Tom Valdez, David Valdez and Darla Forgey, his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with host of siblings and extended family members.
Services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
