Bennet Joseph Hart, 56, of rural Highmore, South Dakota, passed away at his home Sunday morning December 29th after a courageous battle with cancer. There will be a service this Saturday, January 4th, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Stephan, South Dakota, at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate his life.

