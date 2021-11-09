Bernice Ellsworth

Bernice Ellsworth, 83, of Stephan, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, surrounded by her family at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stephan, SD, Father Christianus Hendrik, celebrant.

Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Stephan, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. wake service, all at the church.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Bernice's arrangements.

