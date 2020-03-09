Bessie Husband, 91
Bessie Husband, 91, of Pierre, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be held 6:00-6:30pm, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Avera-Maryhouse Chapel with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lutheran Memorial Church with interment following at Highmore City Cemetery.
It is difficult, pretty much impossible, to describe the life and impact of Bessie Husband. Born in Highmore, SD, in 1928 to Carl and Maude Koch and growing up on a farm in northern Hyde County, Bessie Koch led the life of most farm girls in that era; close knit family with little money and a lot of heart. She slept in the same bed with her two older sisters, and they kept each other warm on those cold South Dakota winter nights. Bessie attended a one-room country school. Bessie was a good student and eventually became a teacher, after graduating from Highmore High School and attending a summer program at Huron College. She taught at the same one room country school that she had attended as a student and eventually got a teaching job at Holabird.
It was shortly thereafter that Bessie met Joe Husband. They dated for a period of time and enjoyed going to dances together. In 1949, Bessie and Joe were married. These two young people had agriculture in their veins and decided to put together a farm/ranch of their own in South Hyde County. Slowly but surely, with backbreaking work and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, they put together a beautiful ranch.
A few years after they were married, they were blessed with a daughter, Sally. A few years later, Jerry came along. Bessie loved and cared for her two children and did everything she could to raise them right.
Bessie worked very, very hard. She would rise early in the morning, making lunches for her kids and getting them off to school, then working side by side with Joe in the fields; mowing hay, moving cattle, helping to mend fences, and doing hundreds of the tasks required of farm/ranch people on a daily basis. Then she would rush home, clean up, and get her kids from school. Then, fix dinner for everyone, help with homework, and get everyone ready for bed. This was her routine; never a day off, never a sick day, never a holiday, never a vacation. Their fun was the Saturday night dances.
After the kids eventually moved away, Bessie and Joe kept working at the same relentless pace every day. Bessie and Joe continued to work on the farm/ranch until 1985 at which time they decided to move to Pierre and retire from the agriculture business; Joe was 66, Bessie was 56.
A little while later, their granddaughter was born to Sally and Rex VanDenBerg. Bessie would walk Bridgette to elementary school that was just a block away. Jerry married Rebecca Gomes to complete the family.
Bessie’s energy level did not decline. She soon landed jobs at the Public Library and at Gator’s Pizza. So, Bessie was now taking care of Joe and running to be on time for her two jobs! They still went to dances. This routine went on for a number of years, but Bessie found time to make a lot of friends; friends she had until her final days.
In 2013, Joe passed away. This was not an easy time for Bessie. She remained in her home for a couple of years where Joe and she had retired. Then, Bessie made the decision to move to an apartment at Parkwood. There she enjoyed an entirely new way of life with many other people her own age. She enjoyed getting together at mealtime, going out to places for lunch with friends, playing dominos, and enjoying phone calls from her two kids every day.
Bessie always put others and their needs ahead of her own. Kindness and the never-ending desire to help others; that was Bessie. She will be greatly missed, but we will never forget the impact she made on so many lives.
Bessie was preceded in death by Joe, by her parents, by two sisters and their spouses, and by an infant grandson.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Countryside Hospice of Pierre. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.