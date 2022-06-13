Beth Ellen Christie, 68, passed away on May 13, 2022 in Sioux Falls. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Pierre First United Methodist Church. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Beth was born June 21, 1953, in Parkston, SD to Rueben and Laverna (Leischner) Tiede. She grew up on a farm south of Parkston and graduated from Parkson High School. She then earned an associate degree from the University of South Dakota at Springfield. She married Allen Lee Christie on January 26, 1974, in Parkston, SD. Beth and Al made their home in Pierre, SD where Beth worked for the State of South Dakota and a few different law firms as a legal secretary.
Beth was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she shared her talents as a founding ringer of the bell choir for a minimum of 35 years. After her retirement in 2018, she enjoyed giving back to her community by volunteering at the food pantry each week. Although Beth enjoyed cross-stitching and baking immensely, her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family and watching her boys, her daughters-in-law, and especially her grandkids grow up.
Beth received her heavenly wings on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, SD after a battle with ALS. She was 68 years old.
Beth is survived by her husband Allen of Pierre, two sons, Matt (Bunny) of Brookings, and Jeff (Sarah) of Alcester; three grandchildren, Tucker, Spencer, and Cheyenne; one brother, Darrell (Janet) Tiede; along with other family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Laverna; her father, Rueben; her mother-in-law, Adeline; and her father-in-law, Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pierre First United Methodist Bell Choir or the ALS Association (donate.als.org). Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.