Beth Joella Eckman, 58, of Springfield, MO passed away Wednesday, April 12th while in Hospice Care in Springfield.
Plans are being made for a Memorial Service, for a later date, in Blunt, SD.
Beth was born May 6, 1964, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD. She attended school in Blunt and Rapid City, SD.
Beth had a love for animals, loving her dog, Gator Gracie, the most. She showed horses with her grandparents and worked horse races for several years. She loved the Florida Gators and watched them compete every chance she got.
Beth struggled with her health for many years and finally relocated to Springfield to be closer to her mom and step-dad, Don, who have lovingly cared for her.
Beth is survived by her mother, Carol Olerud, and stepfather, Don Weatherby, of Brookline Station, MO; father, J. Morry Eckman and stepmother, Barb, of Ocala, FL; Jared (Molly), Jenn (Neil) and Kimberly (Brad); grandchildren: Hadley & Ainsley, McKinlie, Brynnlie and Lainey, Wes & Julia; sister, Glenda Antonovich of Ocala; sister, Carrie Jo Howard of Strathcona, MN; many nieces and nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick; grandparents; brother -in-law, Terry Howard and many aunts and uncles.
