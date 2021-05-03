Betty Ann Endres Krull
Betty Ann Endres Krull of Beaverton, MI, formerly of Harrold, SD, passed away on April 28, 2021, at the age of 89. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, May 7, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com
Betty was the fourth of five children born to Hubert and Marie (Garrity) Endres. She grew up in the Harrold area and graduated from Harrold High School in 1950.
She married Louis Krull on June 1, 1950. They made their home on the ranch south of Harrold where they raised horses, cattle and sheep. To this union were born three sons, Kim, Kip and Keith. Besides raising three boys, there was always a string of hired hands helping and teaching the boys “new words” and “new tricks.”
Betty was a very generous and giving person, but somewhat opinionated. She was an outstanding cook and very seldom was there not someone extra at her table. Betty loved being a country woman and you could always find her working side by side with Louie — whether working cattle, in the hay field or at the sale barn. She and Louie also loved to square dance and often traveled around the country to dances with the Hemmingers, Spaids and Williams. Betty was also a long time member of the Lariat Riding Club in Blunt and the Helping Hand Club.
Besides the love of the country, Betty’s greatest joys were her grandkids. She loved all of their activities, from music recitals to sports and rodeo. Thanks to Grandma Betty the grandkids lives are well documented in tons of pictures and miles of video tape. Grandma’s house was the best – always something going on and one could build forts, ride horses or go hunting, but if she had to come looking for you, you could tell how much trouble you were in by how fast the red pickup came out of the driveway.
After Louis’s passing in 1989, Betty started traveling to Arizona for several months in the winter. This is where she met her longtime companion Bud Vermeesch. Betty and Bud loved to travel, go to ball games and play shuffleboard. They made many friends from Arizona to Michigan.
Loved ones left behind are sons, Kip (Deb) Krull and Keith Krull all of Harrold, SD, grandkids Kotton (Devan) Krull and their children Morgan, Hayz and Jax of Harrold, SD, Shawn Krull, Troy Krull and daughter Morgan, Trish (Hilvan Mercado) Krull and Brandon Krull all of Rapid City, SD, brother Jim (Loretta) Endres of Spearfish, SD, and many nieces and nephews, along with Bud’s children of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Krull, son Kim Krull, long time companion Bud Vermeesch, brothers and sister in laws Francis and Matilda Endres, Vince and Faye Endres, sister and brother in law Vi and Charles Hall and sister in law and brother in law Florin and Marian Hemminger.
We would like to acknowledge “The Brook” in Gladwin, MI, for the excellent care given Betty and a special thank you to Kaitlyn Johnson for all you did and going above and beyond in your care of Betty.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
